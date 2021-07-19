The whole of Scotland drops to the lowest level of its five-tier system from Monday – but the First Minister has reminded that restrictions are being “eased, not abandoned”.

Face coverings in shops and public transport will remain mandatory for “some time to come”, while social distancing will reduce to one metre inside public places as the shift to Level 0 kicks in, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Changes in Scotland include the easing of indoor gathering restrictions in homes to allow up to eight people from up to four households to meet, while a group of up to 10 can meet inside a pub or restaurant.

Meanwhile, “informal social gatherings” of up to 15 people from 15 households will be permitted outdoors without physical distancing, while up to 200 people can now gather at weddings and funerals.

Elsewhere, hospitality venues can stay open until midnight if they are licensed to do so, extended from the current curfew of 10pm.

Customers will no longer need to pre-book a two-hour slot, but must still provide contact details for Test and Protect.

Ms Sturgeon has said despite restrictions being eased on Monday “we are not abandoning them”.

She said: “If we do all of this, frustrating though it all continues increasingly to be, we will help protect ourselves and our loved ones.

“As we continue to complete the vaccination programme, which does offer us still the route back to greater normality, we will make it easier for more restrictions to be gradually and sensibly lifted in the weeks ahead.

“There is no doubt that Delta has become, unfortunately, something of a game-changer – even for countries on course to achieving full vaccine protection – so Covid does remain a threat that we must treat seriously.”

She said she understood the “temptation to lift more restrictions more quickly” but emphasised a “gradual approach stands the best chance of minimising further health harm and loss of life”.

Ms Sturgeon has also warned so-called “freedom day” on Monday applies to England only, tweeting: “As this chart shows, cases in Scotland are falling, but still too high.

“To talk of tomorrow as ‘freedom day’ (England only remember) is not sensible IMO, given current situation.

“Vaccines going well and do offer route through – but as we vaccinate, we must ease up gradually.”

She added: “If you live in or visiting Scotland please abide by remaining safety measures.

“Stick to group limits, keep 1m distance in public places, wear face masks, wash hands etc.

“While we vaccinate, these measures help keep us safe. More info available at gov.scot.”

As of Sunday, all adults who attended a scheduled appointment will have had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, said the Scottish Government.

It is expected all adults in the country will have had their second jab by Sunday, September 12.

The indicative date for when all main coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in Scotland has been set as August 9, but ministers have set out an ongoing need for face masks and other basic measures to continue.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Because a gradual approach stands the best chance of being a sustainable approach, it will be better in the long term for the economy as well.”

Scotland’s national clinical director has suggested sports stadiums could be full as early as August 10.

Professor Jason Leitch indicated last month that the planned end of social distancing rules will allow large-scale events such as concerts, festivals and sporting fixtures to go ahead.