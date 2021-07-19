Lewis Hamilton was sent racist abuse on social media during and after his success at the British Grad Prix.

Mercedes, Formula One, and F1's governing body the FIA have issued a joint statement condemning the online racist abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, 36, was targeted following his crash with rival Max Verstappen on the opening lap of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion cameback to record his eighth win on home soil, while Verstappen was taken to hospital following the 190mph shunt which registered at 51G.

Red Bull said he was released from hospital at 10pm on Sunday night “without major injuries”.

The statement read: “During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.

“Formula One, The FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

“Formula One, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for the accident with Verstappen after the stewards adjudged him to be “predominantly at fault”.

It is understood that the abuse came from a number of countries and started during Sunday’s race in response to posts from both F1 and Mercedes’ social media platforms.

Last week, Hamilton issued a post after Marcus Rashford, Jordan Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy at Wembley.

He wrote: “The racial abuse on social media towards our players after yesterday’s game is unacceptable. This sort of ignorance has to be stopped.

“Tolerance and respect for players of colour should not be conditional. Our humanity should not be conditional.”