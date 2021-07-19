GLASGOW-based Matthew Algie & Co had made its worldwide name in the tea business ever since being founded in 1864, but changing tastes and trends saw it begin to expand into coffee in the years after the Second World War.

In 1964, it opened new premises, in an industrial estate on the site of the old Dixon’s Blazes ironworks in Glasgow.

“Tea and Coffee” read a large sign outside the new premises, pointing out the company’s recent direction.

“They have faced the fact,” observed the Glasgow Herald, “that mass advertising, easier and quicker travel, and holidays abroad are changing our habits.

“Although Scotland is still predominantly a tea-drinking country, the coffee trade has expanded threefold in the 20 years since the war.”

To that end, the Algie factory had been equipped with a new roaster and a battery of grinders, the most modern in Scotland.Each day, The Herald added, two vans on special-delivery service left the factory’s despatch bay with coffee that had been ground at 8.30 in the morning.

“By 10.30, coffee-break time, it is in hotels, cafes, and smoke-rooms all over the city, ready to soothe the troubled mornings of executives and office girls.

“At Algie’s, as one might expect of a firm true to its traditions, it is a tea-break.”

The photograph above shows two employees in the Algie tea-packing department.

At that time, the factory had a staff of 32, yet it was the centre of a trade that reached out across the world. Half of the company’s tea was imported directly, through Scottish ports, from the countries of its origin.

Cables and tea samples from such places as Calcutta and Colombo found their way regularly to the Dixon’s Blazes estate. The other half was bought weekly at auctions in London.

Long before the new factory at Lawmoor Street, the foundations of Algie’s had been at premises at Ann Street, which had to make way for Central Station, and then in Cadogan Street.

