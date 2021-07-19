St Johnstone will play either PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray in third round qualifying of the Europa League.
Callum Davidson's outfit will the play the losing team of the second round qualifying Champions League tie.
Saints will travel to the Netherlands or Turkey for the first leg on August 5. The second leg will then take place at McDiarmid Park a week later on August 12.
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.