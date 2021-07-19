GLASGOW City have appointed Grant Scott interim head coach ahead of a permanent appointment later in the year. Scott led Hibernian to a Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 2018 and 2019.

“Grant is an excellent coach, with one of the best track records in the game,” City chief executive Laura Montgomery said. “He is no stranger to the club, having outwitted up many time on the field, as well as joining us briefly at the start of last season as assistant coach.

“He will help us through our transition to a new head coach who will join officially in a few months' time.”

The new appointment is expected to be a woman, which would bring the number of female head coaches in SWPL1 up from one last season to four in the new campaign, which starts next month.

This will be Scott Booth's last week at the club before he joins FA WSL side Birmingham City on Monday.