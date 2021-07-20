Nicola Sturgeon is set to give a Covid briefing today as Scotland settles into life at level 0.
It comes just a day after the country moved to the lowest tier of Covid restrictions, which allows hospitality to remain open until midnight and more people to meet in indoor and outdoor settings.
Despite the change in measures, Covid rates around the country remain high, and questions have been raised over the relatively low levels of vaccine uptake among young people.
Scotland's move to level 0 is a stark contrast to the situation in England, where all restrictions, including baseline measures such as mask wearing, have been scrapped.
Boris Johnson's decision to abandon such measures has raised eyebrows among fellow leaders and healthcare workers alike, and it is a move Scotland is unlikely to replicate.
As the First Minister prepares to update the media and the country, here's everything you need to know about today's briefing.
What time is Nicola Sturgeon's update today?
The First Minister will give a Covid briefing today at 12:15 from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.
📺 I will give a Covid update today at 12.15pm, covering latest figures, trends and advice. Please tune in if you can.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 20, 2021
How can I watch the briefing?
You can watch the update on BBC Scotland, the BBC website or iPlayer.
It will also be streamed live on the Government's social media, including its Twitter page.
What will the First Minister say?
Nicola Sturgeon will respond to questions from the media, as well as providing the latest facts, figures and advice on Covid and restrictions.
