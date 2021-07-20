THE celebrated firm of Albion Motors, of Scotstoun, Glasgow, opened a £2 million assembly shop, adding it on to its existing factory, in February 1966.

Central to the new, 152,000sq ft project was a 750ft-long chassis assembly conveyor, the longest and heaviest of its type in Europe.

The picture shows the pit being dug for it.

The conveyor, which was flush with the factory floor, would enable Albion bus and track chassis of all types to be assembled, ready for test and delivery in one continuous process.

The track speed could be varied between zero and 30 inches per minute, controlled from a control-room overlooking the line.

Craig Macdonald, a director and general manager of the company, said the new extension was “one of the most important occasions in our long history.

“Some three hundred to four hundred new jobs have been created by this project,” he added, “and, with half our chassis production already going overseas, these jobs are important not only to the people employed but to Scotland and to Great Britain as a whole.”

As it turned out, the extension was opened – on February 15 – by Princess Margaret.

She told the workers that they had made a “splendid contribution to the nation’s exports” and that Albion had a proud record of 66 years in the motor industry. The new extension, she was sure, would add greatly to that success.

With that, she pressed a button to start the production line before touring the plant.

She was, however, startled twice: once, when the first lorry off the line roared into life, and again when a tyre ready for fitting to a waiting truck suddenly came down a chute at her feet.

Later, over lunch at the City Chambers, she was presented with two models of the latest Albion trucks. She showed great interest in them and accepted them as gifts for her children, Lord Lindley and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

