What is it?

A pair of water-resistant wireless audio earbuds with active noise cancellation.

Good points?

Powered by Qualcomm's QCC3046 Chip, the earbuds can handle the immense computational gymnastics needed to perform active noise cancellation (ANC) with ease. This means less annoying audio lag or stuttering and more blissfully isolated enjoyment.

The hybrid ANC technology comprising six microphones combines to reduce noise in different frequencies and allows cancellation up to 35 decibels which is impressive for buds which don't cover the whole ear. Having multiple sound inputs also provides great call quality regardless of the environmental conditions.

Sound quality is aided by the aptX adaptive codecs which allow sound from your source device, such as a smartphone, to be captured as seamlessly and as close to the original audio as possible. This results in a smooth sound that lends itself well to faster-paced tunes.

Both earbuds maintain a connection to your audio player for a more stable experience where some others rely on a single point of failure.

Bad points?

Noise cancellation is not as powerful as over-ear varieties and you may be able to hear nearby conversations.

Best for ...

Those seeking great sounding audio but who also want the edge taken off the ambient noise without completely cancelling it out. Ideal for those who partake in exercise in public, such as runners or cyclists who need to keep their wits about them.

Avoid if ...

You want to eliminate ambient noise on commutes to enjoy a podcast or music play list. The 35db reduction is adequate for most uses but won't completely block out the chaos of the world around you.

Score: 8/10.

Tronsmart Apollo Air+ Earbuds, £74.99 (tronsmart.com)