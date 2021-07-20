Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington Ltd sold 66 clean cattle, 67 cast cows, 1,396 prime lambs and 244 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty prime bullocks sold to 264p/kg and averaged 247p (+1p), while 40 prime heifers peaked at 271p to average 247p (+7p). Six young bulls sold to 194p and averaged 177p.

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,554 and 237p to average 150p (-24p)

A smaller show of prime lambs this week sold to £152 for Texels and 314p/kg for Beltex to average £117 or 270p overall (+22p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to a top of £153 for Texel ewes to average £135, while light ewes peaked at £129 for North Country Cheviots to average £108 (+£29).

The firm also sold 20 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 266p/kg to average 238p (-11p), while 20 beef-bred bullocks sold to 254p and levelled at 236p (+10p).

Forty-five, beef-bred young bulls peaked at 228p and averaged 200p (-4p), while 28 dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 208p and levelled at 181p (+4p).

In the rough ring 50 cast beef cows peaked at 242p to average 165p (-7p), while 197 cast dairy cows sold to 184p to average 122p (-9p).

There were also 1,900 prime lambs that peaked at £170 or 432p/kg to average 264p (+5p).

Lowland cast ewes (128) peaked at £138 for a Bleu de Maine to average £93 (-£8), while 39 hill ewes sold to £80 for a Swaledale to average £60 (+£21).

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 2,184 prime lambs and 354 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

The large entry of lambs continued to sell well to average 252p or £108. Top prices were £140 and 304p/kg for Texels.

All classes of cast sheep were dearer on the week with the last day of buying for Qurbani.

Heavy ewes peaked at £178 for Texels, while Cheviot ewes sold to £117.

Mule Ewes topped at £114, while Blackface ewes sold to £106.

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 23 prime cattle and 84 cast cattle at Lanark yesterday.

Prime heifers sold to 266p/kg or to £1,667, while prime bullocks sold to 256p or £1,681.

Cast beef cows peaked at £1,485 or 191p, while dairy types sold to £1,035 and 157p.

There were also 2,150 prime lambs, 176 hoggs and 1,565 cast sheep at the sale.

A larger show of 2,150 prime lambs peaked at £146 for Texels and to 300p/kg for Beltex to average 256p overall, while hoggets sold to £126 for Texels.

Cast sheep met a fast trade – especially for festival types and best ewes. The plainer ewes were slightly cheaper. The sale topped at £186 for a Texel and to £113 for Blackfaces.