Nicola Sturgeon gave a Covid update from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh today.

It comes just one day after Scotland moved to level 0 restrictions, which allows hospitality to open until midnight and more people to meet in groups.

The First Minister urged the country to keep to the level 0 restrictions, which she said were very important in continuing to curb the spread of the virus.

Today, 529 people are in hospital receiving treatement for Covid, with a further 13 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the First Minister, case numbers remain high but are currently on a downward trajectory, with the average daily case rates having falled in the past week.

This drop in cases was what allowed the Government to go ahead with the planned move to level 0 on Monday July 19.

Nicola Sturgeon asked people to take the threat that Covid poses seriously, particularly with the recent move to level 0.

What are the latest vaccine figures?

Around 90% of adult population have had the first dose of the jab in Scotland.

The level of vaccine uptake is considered remarkable and exceeds the Government's initial expectations, but the First Minister would like to see this number rise again.

Only 70% of 18-29 year olds have taken up the offer of first dose, and the Government "really really want" everyone over the age of 18 to take up the offer of the vaccine.

She reminded people that drop-in vaccine centres are now available in every mainland NHS district.

What is happening with the vaccination of young people?





The First Minister confirmed that vaccination of all 12-17 year olds would not currently go ahead based on the advice of the JCVI.

However, she acknowledged the fact that other countries were vaccinating this age group.

As a result, Scotland's chief medical officer is writing to the JCVI to ask that this is kept under close observation and to further consider the vaccination of the entirety of this age group.

Certain vulnerable groups of 12-17 year olds will get the vaccine.

Similarly, if you are 17 but will turn 18 before October 31 this year, you can register to get the jab as soon as possible.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say on the Dominic Cummings' interview?

Asked if Boris Johnson should resign for rejecting an autumn lockdown because of the old age of people dying, Nicola Sturgeon said: "Nobody should be glib or complacent about human life".

The question was in reference to the upcoming interview with Dominic Cummings in which he offers insight into what allegedly went on behind the doors of Number 10 during the pandemic.