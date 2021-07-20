The JCVI has released its advice on vaccinating children which the Scottish Government plans to follow.

It means that the majority of 12-17 years olds in Scotland will not be vaccinated against Covid.

However, certain groups of children who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid will be offered the jab.

Which groups of children will receive the vaccine?

Under current advice, 16 and 17 year olds at high risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid can already get the vaccine.

Under new JCVI advice, 12-15 year olds in Scotland who suffer from the following conditions will be offered the jag:

Severe neurodisability (which could include conditions such as cerebral palsy, autism or epilepsy)

Down's syndrome

A severely weakened immune system, including some children with cancer

Profound and multiple learning difficulties

The advice also suggests that people aged 12-17 who live with someone with immunosuppression should be vaccinated to indirectly protect the person at risk.

What about young people who are nearly 18?

The First Minister has confirmed that 17 year olds who will turn 18 before October 31 can now book to get their vaccines as soon as possible.

What's happening in other countries?

The approach in the UK not to vaccinate children en mass differs from lots of European countries.

In France, Italy and the Netherlands children are already receiving the vaccine.

Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland's chief medical officer was writing to the JCVI, requesting that the situation is closely monitored.

Why are not all children being vaccinated currently?





The JCVI found that the benefits of healthy children being vaccinated are very minimal.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if jabbing children would offer much benefit to adults.

Vaccinating children is under review however as the JCVI awaits further evidence on the safety and effectiveness of the jab for young people.

It should also be noted that while the PfizerBioNtech jag has been approved for use in children over the age of 12, no Covid vaccine is currently approved for children under 12.