GLASGOW Warriors have received a massive pre-season boost with the news that Zander Fagerson has committed his long-term future to the team.

Currently on duty with the British & Irish Lions in South Africa, the 25-year-old tighthead prop has already made more than 100 appearances for the Scotstoun-based team and is arguably the most important member of Danny Wilson’s squad.

The Warriors did not reveal the exact length of the contract extension signed by the forward, but it is reasonable to expect that he will stay for at least another three years.

“I'm very happy to be continuing at Glasgow for the foreseeable future,” Fagerson said yesterday on the Warriors website. “Glasgow is an incredibly special place for my family and I, and it's become our home.

“I’m excited to keep developing as a player over the next couple of seasons and to help this team to achieve our potential, both individually and collectively.

"The signings Glasgow has made, both with coaches and players, mean we have a very exciting future ahead of us both on and off the field. The culture and environment at Scotstoun is unlike anywhere else. It's a truly special club.”

Fagerson’s decision comes at an opportune time for Scottish Rugby following the departure of Edinburgh’s Rory Sutherland and Duhan van der Merwe for Worcester at the end of last month.

Those transfers mean that, of the eight Scots in the Lions squad, only three - Fagerson, his Warriors team-mate Ali Price and Edinburgh’s Hamish Watson - are now playing their rugby in this country.

“I’d also like to thank Scottish Rugby for giving me the opportunity to continue to advance my career from within Scotland, and I'm going to continue to give my all for both club and country every time I'm selected,” Fagerson added.

“I can't wait to get back out and playing in front of our fans, who create an atmosphere that's right up there with the best in Europe. Hopefully it’s not too long before we can get the Warrior Nation back where they belong - in the stands in a sold-out Scotstoun.”

Tightheads generally do not reach their peak until their late 20s or early 30s, and head coach Wilson is aware that an already valuable player could become an even more vital member of his squad in the seasons to come. “It’s great news that Zander has signed a new long-term deal with the club,” he said.

“It’s great to be able to retain someone of Zander’s calibre who has already gained international and British and Irish Lions honours, as well as becoming a club centurion all by the age of 25. He is a world-class tighthead prop who has really kicked on these last few years. He’s an extremely effective scrummager who offers a huge amount in the loose as both an attacker and a defender.

“We’re excited about the direction in which this team is heading and Zander will play a big part in the club’s future. We look forward to continuing to work with him.”

The Warriors will learn today[Wed] who they will face in next season’s Champions Cup pool stage, while Fagerson and the rest of the Lions squad were due to be told yesterday if they were in the 23 to face South Africa in Saturday’s first Test. The Lions will go public with their decision on Thursday, although assistant coach Neil Jenkins revealed that there had been some very difficult decisions to make.

“It was tough, I’m not going to lie,” the Welshman said. “There’s some quality in this squad and the guys who are going to be playing will be very thankful, and the guys who are missing out are going to be very unlucky.

“It’s very tough, it’s not easy - probably one of the toughest selections we’ve had since we’ve been involved. But that’s a positive as far as I’m concerned - everyone’s putting their hands up, everyone’s playing well.”

Welsh back-three player Liam Williams resumed training with the squad yesterday, having completed the required return-to-play protocols following his recent concussion.

Scotland’s Finn Russell, who has an achilles injury, is the only member of the party who was not available for selection for the match in Cape Town, although it is still hoped that he will be fit to take part in the subsequent two Tests.