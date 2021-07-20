Police in the Highlands are dealing with a crash involving two cars near Fort William.
The accident happened at Torlundy, around two miles from the town.
The A82 has been closed between Torlundy and the village of Spean Bridge with traffic diverted along the B8004 to Gairlochy.
A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are in attendance following a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A82 at Torlundy."
It follows an accident on the same road on Saturday, in Fort William, which led to the death of a motorcyclist.
The 56-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital but died from his injuries.
The A82 was sealed off for almost seven hours with traffic diverted onto the Corran Ferry.
On July 1, emergency services were called to the A82 at Lochend, between Drumnadrochit and Inverness, to deal with a two vehicle accident.
It came days after a motorcyclist was killed on the same stretch of road.
A major consultation is underway looking into the safety of the road.
