THE Lions team for the first Test will now be announced this morning - a day ahead of schedule - after a report revealed what is thought to be the line-up for Saturday’s match against the Springboks.
Three Scots - full-back Stuart Hogg, winger Duhan van der Merwe and scrum-half Ali Price - are in the starting 15, according to the report in The Times.
Another two, loosehead prop Rory Sutherland and openside flanker Hamish Watson, are said to be on the bench. Tighthead prop Zander Fagerson and centre Chris Harris miss out along with Finn Russell, who is unavailable because of an achilles injury.
Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones will captain the side following his rapid recovery from a dislocated shoulder, while there is a six-two split on the bench, with Conor Murray and Owen Farrell being the only backs replacements. The players were told the team yesterday afternoon.
Reported team: Stuart Hogg; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Wyn Jones, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan. Substitutes: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell.
