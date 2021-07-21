Team GB kicked off their football campaign today with a flying start in their qualifying match against Chile, offering our first glimpse of the Olympics to come.

The women's team is led by three co-captains, Steph Houghton, Kim Little and Sophie Ingle and will look to better their quarter final result from London 2012.

Scotland is represented by Kim Little and Caroline Weir, Wales by Sophie Ingle and England by the remaining 19 players.

Their opening match on Wednesday morning proved very successful with a 2-0 defeat over Chile, giving them 3 points on the scoreboard.

Here's everything you need to know about the teams's upcoming matches and how you can follow their progress.

Who is in the Team GB football team?





The team is made up of 19 English players, two Scotland players and one Welsh player.

There is heavy Manchester City representation, with 11 players in total playing for the club.

The remaining half play for Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton and Houston Dash.

Goalkeepers:

Karen Bardsley (Man City), Ellie Roebuck (Man City).



Defenders:

Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Man City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).



Midfielders:

Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Keira Walsh (Man City), Jill Scott (Man City), Caroline Weir (Man City).



Forwards:

Lauren Hemp (Man City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Ellen White (Man City).



Reserves:

Sandy MacIver (Everton), Lotte Wubben Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Man Utd).

How does the tournament work?





12 teams compete in three different groups, with the top two from each group plus the two next best teams qualifying for the knockout stage.

From there, it will progress as a normal knock-out tournament, with only the winners of each match progressing.

Defending champions Germany failed to qualify this year, but team USA look very likely contenders for the gold medal.

As well as Chile, Team GB have Canada and Japan in their group, both teams which have previously won bronze medals in the tournament.

When are the matches taking place?





Team GB will next play on Saturday July 24 at 8:30am UK time, facing hosts Japan in the group stage.

They will then take on Canada on Tuesday July 27, this time at 12pm.

From there, if they qualify for the knock out stages, they will play on Friday July 30, with time of kick-off dependent on their finishing position in the group stage.

The semi-finals will take place on Monday August 2, and the final on Friday August 6.

Of course, all is not lost for the teams who lose the semi finals as they will contest a bronze medal match on Thursday August 5.

How to watch?





The BBC is providing extensive coverage of the Olympic Games across the entire tournament, with much footage available on BBC Two, iPlayer, the red button, the websites and BBC Sport online.

Eurosport will also offer coverage of the Games.

Is the team playing for GB in the Men's tournament?





No, there is no Team GB in the men's tournament this summer.

Only three players over the age of 23 are allowed to compete for the men's Olympic football team, however there is no such rule for the women's tournament.