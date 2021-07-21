More than 1,600 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government figures, 1,686 new infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours, a rise of 82 from the figures on Tuesday.
Seven new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government is 7,820 .
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,268 as of July 18.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 31,462 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours – 6% were positive.
A total of 51 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 529 in hospital overall.
The vaccination programme continues and 3,987,074 people have received their first dose and 3,010,505 receiving a second dose.
