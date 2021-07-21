More than 1,600 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland during the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government figures, 1,686 new infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours, a rise of 82 from the figures on Tuesday.

Seven new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days. 

READ MORE: 'Alarming decline' in younger people being vaccinated

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government is 7,820 .

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,268 as of July 18.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 31,462 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours – 6% were positive.

A total of 51 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 529 in hospital overall.

The vaccination programme continues and 3,987,074 people have received their first dose and 3,010,505 receiving a second dose.

 