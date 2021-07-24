What's the story?
Missions.
Branson? Bezos? Musk?
None of the above, thankfully. We are talking proper sci-fi adventures rather than billionaires blasting themselves skywards for no apparent reason.
Tell me more.
Missions, which first aired on BBC Four in 2018, is a gripping French drama series set in the near future. It centres on Ulysses 1, a European mission bound for Mars. However, it soon transpires someone – or something – has got there first.
Branson? Bezos? Musk?
Nope. Far scarier than a bunch of super-rich man-children playing with rockets.
What then?
After 10 months travelling through space, the Ulysses 1 crew learn that they will not be the first to land on Mars. They have been overtaken by a US mission in a faster vessel.
After a chaotic arrival, they are perplexed to discover the only sign of life from the Americans is an alarming video. The European astronauts then encounter something even more puzzling: Soviet test pilot and cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov.
READ MORE: Why Ailsa Craig is a heart-soaring sight for generations of Scots
READ MORE: TV presenter JJ Chalmers on his lifelong love for Ullapool
But that doesn't make sense. Komarov famously became the first human to die during a space flight when a parachute failure caused his Soyuz capsule to crash upon re-entry to Earth in 1967.
When can I watch?
All episodes of Missions series two begin streaming on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday. Series one is available now.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.