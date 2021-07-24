What's the story?

Missions.

Branson? Bezos? Musk?

None of the above, thankfully. We are talking proper sci-fi adventures rather than billionaires blasting themselves skywards for no apparent reason.

Tell me more.

Missions, which first aired on BBC Four in 2018, is a gripping French drama series set in the near future. It centres on Ulysses 1, a European mission bound for Mars. However, it soon transpires someone – or something – has got there first.

A scene from series two of French sci-fi series Missions. Picture: Empreinte Digitale/BBC

What then?

After 10 months travelling through space, the Ulysses 1 crew learn that they will not be the first to land on Mars. They have been overtaken by a US mission in a faster vessel.

After a chaotic arrival, they are perplexed to discover the only sign of life from the Americans is an alarming video. The European astronauts then encounter something even more puzzling: Soviet test pilot and cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov.

But that doesn't make sense. Komarov famously became the first human to die during a space flight when a parachute failure caused his Soyuz capsule to crash upon re-entry to Earth in 1967.

When can I watch?

All episodes of Missions series two begin streaming on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday. Series one is available now.