Scotland is predicted to have its warmest day of the year today as the UK's heatwave continues to bring scorching temperatures.
Temperatures in Glasgow, Aryrshire, and Renfrewshire could peak on Thursday hitting 30C.
The record for hottest day of the year was previously set on Tuesday in Renfrewshire where temperatures topped 28C.
The Met Office has said that Thursday will be another hot and sunny day, adding that many in the UK has already experienced a 'tropical night' when the temperature failed to drop below 20°C, making for a sleepless night.
Scotland's highest ever recorded temperature was 32.9 in August 2003 in Greycrook, the Scottish Borders.
#Thursday will be another hot and #sunny day for most of the UK ☀️🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) July 21, 2021
Here's your latest #4cast pic.twitter.com/ekw96bZjKk
Forecasters have said that low cloud will be affect the northeast again on Thursday but it's expected to burn back quickly through the morning.
It's also expected to cool down this evening with much lower temperatures overnight, with the heatwave ending this weekend.
Other places such as the highlands and northeast will see lower temperatures today, peaking at 16°C in the afternoon.
It comes as Scotland has been warned of a possible water shortage.
Scottish Water has told the public to avoid paddling pools, jet washers and garden hoses to protect the water supply during the heatwave.
#Thursday morning will be a warm and sunny one for most of us ☀️— Met Office (@metoffice) July 21, 2021
Low cloud ☁️🌫️ will affect the northeast again but it will burn back quickly through the morning
We'd love to see your #sunny or #misty morning pictures, share them with us using #LoveUKWeather pic.twitter.com/s9TE8knEKt
