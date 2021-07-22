More than 1,800 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,825 new cases of Covid-19have been recorded in the past 24 hours, a rise of 139 from Wednesday.
Twenty-two new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
1/ Cases continue to fall in 🏴 (positivity today down to 6%) - 🙏 to everyone helping achieve this. However, there’s always a lag before we see hospital admissions and deaths reduce too. A further 22 deaths reminds us of toll virus can take - my condolences go to those grieving https://t.co/6k77XQUfvq— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 22, 2021
It makes the total death toll 7,842 according to the measure used by the Scottish Government.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,268 as of July 18.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 32,280 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours – 6% were positive.
A total of 58 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 488 in hospital overall.
A further 2,853 first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 3,989,927, while 3,028,271 people have now received a second dose.
