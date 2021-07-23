TAO Geoghegan Hart will fling everything into capturing Olympic gold in cycling’s road race but the Giro D’Italia winner’s revealed he wants to twin it with a Commonwealth gong for Scotland.

The 26-year-old will form a four-pronged attack crew in the shadow of Mount Fuji late tonight (Sat 3am BST) with Geraint Thomas, plus Adam and Simon Yates. A tilt for medals over 234 kilometres on a route winds its way from Musashinonomori Park through the hills to the Grand Prix finale on the F1 track in Shizuoka.

London-born, GB-ready, Hart has got roots all over the British Isles but it’s the Scottish ties through his Dad Tom that bind him to north of the border and he’s all in for pulling a blue jersey on next summer in Birmingham once Tokyo’s through.

“I spent a little bit of, not every summer, but certainly quite a few summers growing up in Scotland and also a lot of time in Ireland. We've got family there as well. My grandma lives just outside Edinburgh. She actually just emailed me. Like anyone in this day and age, most of us have different routes and different family backgrounds. Especially once you look past one generation, I'm sure almost everyone has these different aspects to their family history.

“Scottish Cycling got in contact with me when I was about 17 or 18. I did a training camp with them in 2013 and made the long list for the (Commonwealth) Games in 2014 in Glasgow. I make no bones in it. I grew up in London but there's definitely a lot of family history and family ties there and it's somewhere that I definitely have an affinity to and feel very comfortable and at home in. If I'm selected for Scotland, I’m all the more grateful for that.

Chatting from his balcony at the British team hotel on Thursday, Hart insists he is fully recovered from his gruelling shift at the Tour de France where his plan to hunt a yellow jersey for Team Ineos were all but shredded before the race had barely begun when he was felled in the mass crash on the opening day caused by a sign-holding spectator.

Thomas, Tour de France victor in 2018, wants to complete a hat-trick of Olympic golds by adding to his team pursuit wins on the track from Beijing and London. But Geoghegan Hart underlined there’ll be no waving the Welshman on his way when he’d like another title of his own.

“I wouldn't be here otherwise,” he said. “That's the big strength of this team that we've got here is we've got options to play.” It will be unpredictable, he expects. “And hopefully quite open racing. That's what we've seen historically in the Games. I don't really see why that's going to change here.”

From back in Scotland, his kin will be cheering him to the finish well before dawn. And his laptop pinged in advance with a heartfelt message from his gran that will spur on the chase for Olympic immortality.

“She said good luck,” he revealed. “She's excited for me obviously. It's a massive deal coming to the Games and for every athlete's family. So it's nice to be in contact with everyone back home. It's not that easy with the time differences. And I haven't seen her in quite a while because of Covid and all the restrictions of crossing borders. Hopefully I can come up and see her this autumn.”