THE Herald and GenAnalytics are delighted to announce the launch of this year’s Diversity Awards – now in its fifth year.

The event is supported by Skills Development Scotland and Diageo.

What has been clear in the last four years is the scale, the impact, the evidence of change, and the unwavering commitment from individuals and organisations to overcome hurdles and barriers to make Scotland a more inclusive economy.

Diversity and inclusion is no longer a “nice-to-do”. It plays a major role in every aspect of work.

With a record number of entries for the 2019 Diversity Awards, we want to build on this for the 2021 Awards and showcase the outstanding achievement of individuals and employers across our range of award categories.

READ MORE: Deadline for the s1jobs Recruitment Awards 2021 fast approaching

We know that there have been significant challenges for organisations over the last 18 months – however, we also know that some amazing work has been undertaken to ensure that diversity and inclusion stays firmly on the agenda, and that we must keep pressing forward.

That is what we want to recognise and celebrate this October.

Our award categories encourage applications from the public, private and third sector, and from individual champions of diversity and inclusion.

We know that for many organisations, diversity and inclusion efforts are still at an early stage and we welcome applications from those organisations that are starting out but can demonstrate progress and a real commitment to deliver change.

SDS senior equalities and diversity advocate, Fergus McMillan, said: “The Diversity Awards are all about recognising inclusivity in Scottish society.

“Given that pre-existing inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic, it’s important now, more than ever, to acknowledge those who have taken action to ensure accessibility for all, whoever they are, wherever they live, whatever their needs.

“Fostering an inclusive working environment helps bridge skills gaps and harnesses different experiences, backgrounds and approaches.

“Equality is good for business and a diverse workforce is a more creative one. SDS is committed to supporting equality and diversity and would encourage organisations to submit their entries and share what works for them in improving the diversity of their workforce.”

You can read more about the event, award categories and get all the information on how to apply here: http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/ The closing date for entries is Thursday, August 26, 2021 and the awards will take place on our virtual Awards Room platform on Thursday, October 7.

Contact Stephen Laughlin, events manager, on 0141 302 6050 for more information.