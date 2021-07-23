Self-isolation rules are changing in Scotland, but only for workers in certain sectors.

Rules currently mean that anyone who comes into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid must self-isolate for 10 days.

However this has caused problems across the board, particularly for essential workers in the health and care industry.

Earlier this month a hospital in Scotland announced a code black situation due in part to the number of staff self isolating.

Now the Scottish Government is set to change the rules, to mean that some workers can apply foe exemption from isolation.

Which workers will no longer be required to self-isolate?





Workers in the health and social care sectors will no longer necessarily be required to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case.

The Scottish Government will accept applications for exemptions to the requirement to isolate for 10 days from "essential staff in critical roles".

The same goes for workers in the food and transport sectors.

Exemptions will only be considered if individuals are double vaccinated, can provide a negative PCR test and agree to take daily lateral flow tests.

To apply, people must work in one of the following 13 critical national infrastructure sectors:

Chemicals

Civil Nuclear

Communications

Defence

Emergency Services

Energy

Finance

Food

Government

Health

Space

Transport

Water

The decision comes amid the so called 'pingdemic', which has seen thousands of people forced to isolate following a notification from the Covid app.

Numerous sectors have been hit by the 'pingdemic' including supermarkets which are striggling to find enough staff to keep shelves stocked.

The Scottish Government has previously said it hopes to limit the requirement to isolate for anyone who is fully vaccinated from August 9, however it remains unclear as to if this will go ahead.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said about announcement?





Speaking on the decision, the First Minister said: "It is essential that lifeline services and critical national infrastructure are maintained and we are implementing these changes now ahead of possible changes to self-isolation rules for close contacts that may apply more generally in future.

"We have seen significant staff shortages in a small number of organisations in recent days and we have worked with them to protect services.

"Clinical evidence tells us we can safely and effectively release some critical staff from self-isolation, with appropriate safeguards. However, this is a very limited change at this stage, to be applied on a case by case basis and only where absolutely necessary."

What are the latest case figures in my area?




