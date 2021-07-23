Two men have died and several others have been hospitalised following a fatal road crash on the A713 near Patna on Thursday.

Police Scotland are now appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

The crash took place around 4.40pm on Thursday afternoon, July 22, and the road was closed for eight hours.

Several cars were involved including; a black Volkswagen Sirocco, a blue BMW 4 series and a silver Vauxhall Mokka.

The 35-year-old driver of the Volkswagen and a 65-year-old passenger in the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

A 62-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the BMW was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she is being treated for her injuries. Hospital staff have describes her condition as "critical".

While the 35-year-old driver of the BMW was taken by Ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. Hospital staff describe her condition as stable.

The 48-year-old driver of the Vauxhall and her 22-year-old male passenger were both taken to Ayr Hospital.

The 22-year-old man was released after treatment and hospital staff describe the woman’s condition as stable.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley of the Road Policing Unit in Ayrshire said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the men who died.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand to please contact us as soon as possible.

"Likewise, any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling on the A713 on Thursday afternoon, please check your footage in case you have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation.

“The road was closed for around eight hours with diversions in place, and I would like to thank the public for their patience while emergency services attended.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2664 of 22 July.”