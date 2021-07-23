A MAN is in a "serious" condition after being hit by a car whilst he was walking on the M8.
The collision happened at around 11.50pm on Wednesday night near Charing Cross in Glasgow.
The 30-year-old man was struck by a blue Renault Clio whilst walking on the eastbound side of the carriageway at Junction 17.
He was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.
The driver of blue Renault Clio was not injured.
Sergeant David Bulloch, Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, especially those who have dash-cam footage, who were in the area at the time and who may have seen the collision or the man on the road prior to, to contact us.
"If you have any information that will assist officers with their enquiries, then please contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 4364 of Wednesday, 21 July, 2021."
