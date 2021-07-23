Naomi Osaka is a name which has been at the forefront of the sporting world over the past couple of months.

The Japanese tennis player and world number 2 has not had an easy ride after being blocked from competing in the French Open due to her decision not to participate in press conferences for her mental health.

Having taken a short break from the game to look after her mental health, a move that was widely lauded by fellow competitors, Osaka will return to play at her home Olympics.

Not only that, but she is a favourite to light the all important Olympic cauldron which marks the official start of the games.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Naomi Osaka.

Who is Naomi Osaka?





With four grand slams to her name at the age of just 23, Naomi Osaka is the current world number 2 in women's singles tennis.

Outside of tennis, Osaka has made a name for herself as an activist and has won Sport Illustrated sportsperson of the year in 2020 and was named on Time's list of 100 most influential people.

Most recently, she hit the headlines in the run up to the French Open, when Osaka said she would not be participating in press conferences to protect her mental health.

Roland Garros responded by stating the young athkete could not compete in the tournament if she wasn't going to do press conferences, and as a result, Osaka pulled out.

Famous faces around the world spoke out in support of Osaka, and Roland Garros was widely criticised for its decision.

Osaka also missed Wimbledon which followed two weeks later, but will return to the game for her home Olympics in Tokyo.

Will Naomi Osaka light the Olympic flame?





It's one of the opening ceremony's biggest secrets: who will light the Olympic cauldron to officially start the games?

For months, and even years, speculative rumours have flown around about who will light the torch in Japan, with Osaka a firm favourite for the role.

Other names that have been mentioned are Japanese baseballers Ichiro Suzuki and Shohei Ohtani, and swimmer Kosuke Kitajima.

We won't have to wait long to find out however, with the Olympic opening ceremony due to begin at 12 noon UK time, with the torch lit towards the end of the ceremony.