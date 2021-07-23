The British Transport Police (BTP) is increasing patrols using targeted operations in Balloch and Ayrshire after dealing with 140 anti-social behaviour incidents in just three months.

Since April this year, BTP has dealt with 36 anti-social behaviour incidents in Balloch and 104 in Ayrshire during the same period.

The patrols will take place Balloch and other stations along the line.

They are part of the Safe Summer Plan which involves BTP officers, Police Scotland, Scotrail and local authorities working together to reduce anti-social behaviour.

BTP say there have also been several incidents of children tresspassing across Scotland recently.

The incidents include reports of children playing on the railway line on July 7 at Milliken Park in Renfrewshire where they reportedly placed items on the tracks.

Another incident in the Motherwell area saw a youth injured, whilst attempting to climb palisade fencing to retrieve his football.

Several other reports of children and youths playing near to the lines were also recorded in the Rutherglen area of Glasgow and in locations across Fife.

BTP Inspector Alasdair McWhirter said: “Through partnership working with Police Scotland and ScotRail we’re working tirelessly to deter criminality and anti-social behaviour on the railway network, and we’re stepping up our patrols in West Dunbartonshire and Ayrshire using targeted operations.

"As passenger numbers on the railway increase as Covid restrictions lift, we will have more officers at key routes and stations across the network, including Balloch and stations in Ayrshire, to ensure the safety of everyone using it.



“We want people to look after themselves this summer and enjoy themselves, and we ask everyone to be sensible and considerate of other passengers. If we do get called out to anti-social behaviour incidents we will take action as the railway needs to be a safe place for everyone using the network.



“Becoming a victim of crime remains extremely low in the area and the majority of people using the railway these places have been enjoying the good weather responsibly.



“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016."

BTP Inspector Michael Magee said: “In relation to these particular incidents it is extremely concerning that young children have been playing on or near a railway line.

“Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to."