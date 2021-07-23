Around one in 80 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in Scotland last week - the highest level since records began last October.

This equates to an estimated 65,100 people in the community population in Scotland that had COVID-19 at any given time, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) stats.

The estimated figures relate to the week ending July 17, up from one in 90 the previous week.

ONS began recording the average number of infection rates per week in Scotland last October.

Latest data show #COVID19 rates increased in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in the week to 17 July 2021.



In Scotland the weekly trend was uncertain. Rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are similar to February 2021 https://t.co/lXgXmTbGxt pic.twitter.com/8gEAvEG89P — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 23, 2021

Scotland has previously topped affection rates ahead of the rest of the UK for three weeks in a row but it has now dropped into second place with around one in 75 testing positive for Covid-19 in England on the same week.

That's up from one in 95 and is the highest number since the week to January 30.

For Wales, the latest estimate is one in 210 people, up from one in 360 in the previous week and the highest level since the week to February 19.

In Northern Ireland the latest estimate is one in 170 people, up from one in 290 and the highest since the week to February 12.

The ONS data is based on 529,983 tests gathered from across the UK over the last six weeks and includes people without symptoms.

It also indicates that the proportion of people testing positive is higher in the younger age groups.

In the most recent week, the trend in the proportion of people testing positive in the community population in Scotland has increased for those of secondary school age and for adults aged under around 30. The trend is uncertain in those of nursery and primary school age, and in those aged over around 30.