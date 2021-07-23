New cases of Covid-19 in Scotland have dipped to just over 1,500 in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,505 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, a dip of 320 from Thursday’s cases.

Six further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

It makes the total death toll 7,848 according to the measure used by the Scottish Government.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,268 as of July 18.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

READ MORE: Some critical workers to be exempted from self-isolation rules in Scotland

Of the 25,795 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours – 6.4% were positive.

A total of 57 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is one fewer than yesterday, with 502 in hospital overall.

A further 2,400 first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 3,992,327, while 3,044,803 people have now received a second dose.

READ MORE: One in 80 Scots have Covid in highest week since records began

It was announced today that some critical workers will be allowed to avoid self-isolation in Scotland under strict new rules aimed at combating staff shortages.

Nicola Sturgeon said it is "essential that lifeline services and critical national infrastructure are maintained" but stressed the new measures are "very limited".