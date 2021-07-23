Three rare Amur tiger cubs have successfully passed their first health check at a wildlife park in the Highlands.

Two girls and a boy were born in May to mum Dominika and dad Botzman at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.

Keepers and veterinary staff carried out the nine-week-old cubs’ first health check this week and say the trio are doing well and will be named soon.

HeraldScotland:

The endangered cubs are not on view to the public, spending their time in a private den with their mum, but visitors to the park can still see Botzman in the outdoor viewing area.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs the park, said there are just 500 Amur tigers remaining in the wild.

 

The tigers are now only found in isolated populations around the Amur river valley in the far east of Russia and on the north-east border of China.

The cubs’ mother was born at Highland Wildlife Park in 2009 and gave birth to her first litter of cubs in 2013.

Botzman fathered three cubs in 2018 at Whipsnade Zoo and arrived at Highland Wildlife Park last October.

 

 