Three rare Amur tiger cubs have successfully passed their first health check at a wildlife park in the Highlands.
Two girls and a boy were born in May to mum Dominika and dad Botzman at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.
Keepers and veterinary staff carried out the nine-week-old cubs’ first health check this week and say the trio are doing well and will be named soon.
The endangered cubs are not on view to the public, spending their time in a private den with their mum, but visitors to the park can still see Botzman in the outdoor viewing area.
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs the park, said there are just 500 Amur tigers remaining in the wild.
🐯🐯🐯— Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) July 23, 2021
BIG NEWS: Our tiny tiger cub trio are two girls + a boy!
The youngsters have received their first health checks + are doing well 💙
While they remain off show for now, you can still see dad Botzman in the outdoor viewing area.
Find out more ➡️https://t.co/yuY98hXOJc pic.twitter.com/Jm4kFJSQ2l
The tigers are now only found in isolated populations around the Amur river valley in the far east of Russia and on the north-east border of China.
The cubs’ mother was born at Highland Wildlife Park in 2009 and gave birth to her first litter of cubs in 2013.
Botzman fathered three cubs in 2018 at Whipsnade Zoo and arrived at Highland Wildlife Park last October.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.