The third wave of coronavirus has reached Scotland’s care homes, Scottish Labour has said, pointing to rising numbers of facilities with suspected cases.
The percentage of homes with potential outbreaks has tripled since early June.
Figures for this week showed there were 59 adult care homes with confirmed or suspected cases, making up 6% of all facilities.
READ MORE: Scotland records 1,505 new Coronavirus cases and six deaths in past 24 hours
At the height of the second wave in January, there were 180 homes with potential outbreaks – 17% of all care facilities.
Scottish Labour’s Covid recovery spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said there should be no complacency around the rising infections.
She said: “The third wave of Covid has now undeniably reached our care homes.
“The way care home residents have been failed time and time again during this pandemic is nothing short of a national scandal. We cannot let history repeat itself.
READ MORE: Glasgow Caledonian University study reveals most common hospital infections
“The vaccine is doing a fantastic job of preventing another full-scale catastrophe, but there is still no room for complacency.
“The SNP need to learn from their mistakes and act quickly to deal with this growing crisis before the virus is completely out of control in our care system once again.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.