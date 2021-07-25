It's the third day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and we have already been treated to some amazing sporting spectacles.
After a thoughtful opening ceremony which saw Japanese tennis ace Naomi Osaka light the Olympic cauldron, the tournament got off to a flying start on Saturday morning.
The competition is now hotting up, with GB largest ever overseas Olympic team hoping for glory across numerous events.
Here are all the Team GB medal hopes for Monday...
What are Team GB's medal hopes on Monday?
Once again, there is plenty of medal potential for Team GB on Monday.
Archery
The GB men's team will look for a medal in the archery which begins at 1:30am (BST).
Gymnastics
It's another team event in the gymnastics, which will see the men go for gold from 13:00 (BST).
Canoe Slalom
The men's canoe slalom final will take place at 7:45am (BST).
Mountain Bike
Thomas Pidcock will contest the men's cross country mountain bike event at 7:00am (BST).
Diving
A well known face in the shape of Tom Daley will partner Matty Lee in the men's synchronised 10m diving at 7am (BST).
Fencing
Marcus Mepstead will compete in the men's foil tournament throughout the day.
Shooting
Amber Hill will take on the individual skeet throughout the day with a medal chance later on.
Swimming
Adam Peaty's 100m breastroke final takes place at 3:12am (BST) which will see the world record holder swim to defend his title.
Finals in the women's butterfly, women's 400m freestyle and men's 4x100m freestyle relay will also take place.
Taekwondo
Lauren Williams will fight in the -67kg category for a chance of a medal.
Triathlon
Jonathan Brownlee will attempt to emulate his older brother's success as he goes for gold in the men's individual triathlon.
It starts so early Japan time that it will still be Sunday night in the UK.
