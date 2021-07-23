Tourists are being offered tha chance to walk in the footsteps of the Jacobites who occupied Edinburgh during Bonnie Prince Charlie's rebellion.

Author and Historian Michael Nevin will give a party of 12 people 'healthy' walking tour of the historic sites associated with the Pretender's forces and their struggle for the city in September and October 1745.

The walk, which will take place during the city's Fringe festival this year, will take in a total of ten stops, going through the chronology of events during the Jacobite occupation.

Historic Edinburgh

Vistors will start at Netherbow Port, which was broached by the Jacobites on September 17th, and visit Market Cross, where James Francis Edward Stuart — father of Prince Charlie — was proclaimed King on Wednesday September 18th.

The tour goes on to tell the story of the Battle of the Lawnmarket, when government soldiers trapped in the Castle sought to break the Jacobite blockade on October 5th 1745, and then visits Lord Provost Archibald Stewart’s Land, - home of the Lord Provost of Edinburgh at the time of Jacobite occupation who was afterwards tried for treason for alleged collaboration with the rebels.

The walk ends at concludes at Greyfriars Kirkyard, last resting place of the Gaelic bard Duncan Ban MacIntyre, who served in Hanoverian ranks at Falkirk Muir, and Duncan Forbes of Culloden.

Greyfriars Kirk

"It was the most dramatic six weeks in the long history of the capital," said Michael Nevin. "The fate of the monarchy and the future of the nation was at stake.

"Although more than half more than two half centuries ago, thanks to the preservation of the Old Town as a World Heritage Site it would be instantly recognisable to any Jacobite returning today."

Tickets for the tour are available directly through EventBrite or through the Fringe Box Office at.