IT is no coincidence that warnings of mandatory vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs in England - and potentially Scotland - have emerged in the same week that routine inoculation of over-12s has been ruled out.

They may not seem directly connected, but policymakers had been pinning their hopes that an approval by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would help to offset lower uptake of the jags among the 18 to 29-year-olds and edge us closer to the herd immunity ballpark - even if that threshold now looks out of reach.

By the time England's Freedom Day dawned on Monday, however, ministers were already aware of the JCVI decision and looking on with panic as thousands of young revellers took to dancefloors for what may turn out to be Covid superspreading parties.

In Scotland, where many more restrictions remain in place and nightclubs are still closed, there are difficult decisions still to come on what exactly Beyond Zero will mean.

Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland is "still considering" whether proof of vaccination will be required for entry into crowded indoor venues such as nightclubs but stressed that each jag administered is a "step back to normality".

Yet right now, roughly 10% of 40-49-year-olds, 20% of 30-39-year-olds, and nearly 30% of 18 to 29-year-olds are yet to get a first dose.

Vaccine uptake by age group (Source: Public Health Scotland)

One 18-year-old from Dundee told the BBC this week that he was not getting vaccinated as a "protest" against the government for lifting curbs to slowly.

"There's always a possibility that restrictions might be brought back in," he said.

"What's the point in the vaccine if restrictions are going to be brought back."

This is the logic of cutting your nose of to spite your face.

High vaccine coverage, as close to 100% as possible, is our best means of minimising infections and thereby avoiding the need for restrictions.

Such topsy-turvy reasoning, however, also speaks to a wider phenomenon familiar to behavioural psychologists: that forcing people into doing something they oppose for the greater good is more likely to entrench, rather than remove, their opposition.

Vaccine passports might seem like a fair and common sense solution to those already eager and willing to be double-jagged, but studies show it actually tends to increase hostility and suspicion among a minority already distrustful of the authorities promoting it.

Even offering financial inducements can backfire in this group.

On the other hand, perhaps they are still worth it if they spur along the ambivalent and apathetic, with sufficient safeguards to prevent those medically unable to be vaccinated from exclusion.

Crucially though, these vaccine status certificates must be accurate - whether they are required for overseas travel or domestic leisure.

As the Herald has reported, many fully vaccinated Scots attempting to obtain their certificates from NHS Inform have been stumped to discover either that there is no record of them or their jags, or that the data held on them is incorrect.

They then find themselves spending hours on "Kafkesque" helplines where they are 200th or 300th in the queue, only to finally speak to a call handler who cannot actually amend the certificate anyway.

Positive cases by specimen date. The data, based on people providing tests proactively, has fallen sharply in recent weeks. But this is not reflected by ONS or wastewater surveillance

Given that so few people are holidaying abroad at the moment anyway, very few people have had cause to even check on their certificate.

The hundreds of people calling the helplines at the moment may be just the tip of the iceberg for a looming crisis to come.

For the time being though, the threat of vaccine passports - perhaps even for entry into bars and restaurants as countries such as Denmark and France are doing - is designed to concentrate minds.

The Delta variant has changed the game and made herd immunity through vaccination alone logistically impossible based on current estimates for its transmissibility and the vaccines' efficacy against it, at least in terms of preventing infections.

Completing the vaccine rollout with maximum take-up, from as much of the total population as possible, while keeping some mitigation measures in place to control the R number in the meantime could still get us to low, endemic levels though, in a best case scenario.

Right now there is substantial dubiety around the outlook in the weeks ahead.

The latest 'Modelling the Epidemic' report for Scotland, published on Thursday, notes that there is "uncertainty in the current level of infections, with confirmed cases having fallen, but other measures such as waste water and test positivity rate remaining high".

In other words, are people just not going for tests when they should?

Forecasts in the 'Modelling the Epidemic' report

By the middle of August, modellers forecast that infections in Scotland could be flatlining at 2000 per day or hitting 40,000 per day if people's behaviour changes too quickly and it turns out that the decline in confirmed cases over the last few weeks was indeed a mirage.

The worse-case scenario is bad on a number of fronts. One, because a combination of high - but far from total - vaccination rates and uncontrolled virus spread creates the perfect breeding ground for new and potentially vaccine-resistant variants to emerge.

This is one of the reasons why Mike Ryan, director of emergencies at the World Health Organisation, dubbed England's Freedom Day strategy "epidemiological stupidity".

The second comes back to why we vaccinate: not just to protect ourselves, but others. If infections reach 40,000 a day it will be older and vulnerable Scots who really pay the price.

Source: Public Health Scotland

We have already seen it in figures showing that 40% of hospital admissions for Covid in the week ending July 13 - 243 out of 603 - were patients aged 60 and older, despite being nearly 100% fully vaccinated.

Once infected and hospitalised, patients in this age group are also much more likely to die.

These figures are not telling us that vaccines do not work; they tell us that virus rates are far too high.

If young people won't get vaccinated for themselves, perhaps the potential impact for their parents and grandparents would be more persuasive.