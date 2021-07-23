JUST four days after Richard Cockerill’s abrupt departure, Edinburgh announced the appointment of Mike Blair as their new head coach.

The 40-year-old former Scotland captain has been earmarked for some time by Scottish Rugby as someone with massive potential as a coach, and would have taken charge of the national team in their three games this summer but for the enforced, Covid-related cancellation of them all.

His new job follows a period in which he has worked as an assistant to Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, while before that he was Glasgow’s assistant coach following the end of his playing career.

“The first emotion is one of pride,” Blair said as his appointment was announced. “I’ve lived in Edinburgh most of my life, played 11 seasons at the club and still live in the city, so having that attachment combine with the opportunity to lead the squad is really special for me.

“I’ve learned a lot from working with quality coaches like Dave Rennie, Jason O’Halloran and Gregor Townsend, in particular and over the years, and have been able to develop and adapt a philosophy that I feel should benefit the talent we have at the club.

"It’s a really exciting squad. There’s a good balance of experience and backgrounds and I’m looking forward to getting to know the players and their strengths better so we can mould that into making Edinburgh both good to watch and successful.

“It’s also a really good time to come in with all the excitement around the launch of the new stadium this summer. It’s a massive, watershed moment for the club.

"We all want to get that packed out with supporters from the outset and build an atmosphere the players deserve and the fans can be proud of.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow forward Bruce Flockhart has quit rugby following a period of ill health.

The 23-year-old, a member of the Warriors squad since 2018, had been on an extended leave of absence since last October. He made seven appearances for the team.

“This decision is about taking care of my mind and my body and exploring my options beyond rugby,” he said.