HIBERNIAN defender Paul McGinn has expressed his sympathy for team-mate Joe Newell after the midfielder’s maiden European appearance was cut short by much-maligned Icelandic referee Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson.

Newell was shown a red card in the 29th minute on Thursday evening despite successfully charging down a clearance from Santa Coloma defender Robert Ramos, who collapsed to the ground holding his leg.

The Leith side had been in control at that point, leading through Martin Boyle’s 13th penalty, and after briefly being ‘spooked’ - according to head coach Jack Ross - for the rest of the half they ran out comfortable winners in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg.

Australian international Boyle added a second before Kevin Nisbet found the net after the Andorrans had been reduced to nine men, Hamza Ryahi being ordered off for a last man challenge and Ramos incurring a second yellow card.

Ross later described Thorarinsson’s performance as ‘questionable’ and ‘puzzling’ and admitted Hibs would consider an appeal if there was a route to contest the decision through UEFA.

Although naturally delighted by the win in trying circumstances, McGinn spared a thought for Newell.

“I felt for Joe, to be honest,” said McGinn.

“I would imagine that would have been his first game in Europe and he has lasted 20-odd minutes so I felt a bit for him.

“I was a bit too far away but it seemed innocuous to me.

“You saw their reaction but I thought normally, well in this country, if the red is coming they come rapidly and the refs run over and can’t wait to do it.

“But the way he was, I thought it would be a booking so everyone was in total shock when out came the red. I feel for Joe.

“I suppose it maybe is a more British way of going in and tackling but, again, watching it back, it is a strange decision and I am at a bit of a loss what to say. I have to be diplomatic incase we get him in a later round.

“But as the manager says, you need to deal with that and luckily for us we did that and we won 3-0.

“I don’t know what will happen in terms of appeals but I hope he will get off with it.

“I didn’t really see him at half-time because there was a lot of tactical stuff going on but he was a bit down after the game.

“Hopefully we can go over there and get the job done and he can be back for the next round at least.”

Hibs head to Andorra for next Thursday’s second leg and McGinn is confident of seeing the tie out to set up a third qualifying round clash, most likely against Croatians HNK Rijeka.

He added: “It was important to get the goals because I assume they will be more of an attacking threat on their own patch and they know how to play on the astro.

“It was important to make sure we go over there with a cushion because you never know, another decision could go their way and then it could be a difficult night.

“I don’t think my other half is too happy at me for bailing out and leaving her with two kids, who are still quite young. She’s saying ‘aye, very good, three days in Andorra’ but that’s the job, isn’t it!”

McGinn, brother of former Hibs favourite John, also welcomed the return of some 4,700 fans to Easter Road, even if they did spend most of the night booing Ramos and the referee.

He added: “It did feel like a pantomime, even with the referee being booed off!

“It felt really nice to have some of them back and at the end it was good because everything felt more normal.

“Hopefully, we are getting there and the worst is behind us.”