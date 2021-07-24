KATHLEEN Dawson wants an Olympic medal from Tokyo. Fife’s flyer believes she will too.

A European record of 58.08 seconds and a continental crown in the 100 metres backstroke just two months ago will still only make her the fourth-fastest in the field when she walks out into an empty Aquatics Arena tomorrow night for her Games debut.

No matter, she insists. She’s got all the belief in the world that she can prove herself the quickest in this universe when the podium invites are decided on Tuesday morning.

And why not? After surviving the mental and physical challenges that have been placed in her way but then rebounding to make an even greater splash than ever before. Left at home for Rio 2016 despite winning a European gold weeks before? She set her sights ahead to Japan. Put under the knife to repair her knee ligaments following a gruesome poolside injury at her training base in Stirling? Rehab, recovery and a renewed love of the sport.

Then Covid, and a makeshift training regime on dry land that has sparked a leap forward so immense that even she did not foresee its arrival.

“I think it was at the time trials when we first came back after lockdown that I started to belief there was something coming,” Dawson said. “We did a time trial, when I did 58.6 seconds in training, and I just I couldn't believe it. I was absolutely gobsmacked. I didn't really deal with it very well. I'm like, 'that is a one off, I'm never going to be able to do that again, it's a complete fluke.'

“And then I spoke to Tom Bates, who's the psychologist at British Swimming. And he helped me wrap my head around it and understand why I swan so well. And it's because I've put all the work in to be able to swim that fast. And it all adds up really. It's just it was just a case of being confident in myself. And I feel like that's what's come together for me this year. I really feel like I've believed in myself.”

She will have familiar company in her opening event with training partner Cassie Wild also able to target the final with self-assurance following a European 200m bronze that saw her usurp Dawson’s Scottish best. They have spurred each other on, stroke for stroke, every step of the way here.

“And it was good to be able to have someone to push you,” Dawson admits. “She was top four in the UK anyway two years ago when we last had races. So I felt like it was me versus her but when we came away and did our first meet in Manchester, it felt for me like it was me and Cassie versus everyone else.”

Australia’s brilliant Kaylee McKeown will commence as favourite following her world record of 57.45 secs at her country’s Olympic trials last month. The previous holder, American teen Regan Smith, will contend too. Dawson senses she will need to shatter the 58-second barrier to be in the mix for gold.

But she said: “Any medal would be fantastic. I don't really mind where they come from. But for me, it's quite special going into an individual knowing that I could place. That's something that's beyond my wildest dreams. But also it's very much a reality at this point.”

Adam Peaty begins his quest to retain his 100m breaststroke title today but the man with the 19 quickest times in history believes his world record can be shattered en route to gold.

It would be the shock of the entire Games if the Englishman does not pulverise all comers. But his recent European gold in 57.66 seconds - and the scientific data deployed by his coach Mel Marshall to grab further gains - has him convinced he can threaten his landmark time of 56.88 from the world championships of two years ago.

“I'm definitely on a trajectory to get around 2019 calibre, because I can just feel it,” he said. “At Europeans, I shouldn't have swum that fast. I literally looked around at the semi-final and thought there's no way I went 57-low off that amount of training and weight training.

“Because I normally come off my weights for two weeks before I race because of the risk of muscle tearing. There's a huge amount of racing there, which was ... I wouldn't say easy, but it was just natural.

“And so going into Olympics, we’ve had to fine tune. We've worked on diet, we've worked everything we possibly can. Obviously I'm going to get faster than at trials. And what does that leave me? It's a half-second to 56.8. You're looking at taking a huge chunk off. You naturally have more power, you naturally have more speed. So the world record is under threat.”

Elsewhere, Dawson’s Stirling Uni team-mate Aimee Willmott begins the last outing of her career in the 400m individual medley.