Police have named one of two men killed in a multi-vehicle road crash which also left three women in hospital.
Gary Patterson, 65, from Kilmarnock, died after the BMW 4 series car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Scirocco and a silver Vauxhall Mokka on the A713, near Patna, East Ayrshire, at around 4.40pm on Thursday afternoon.
The 35-year-old man who was driving the Volkswagen Scirocco was also killed but Police Scotland said he was not being named at this time.
Three women, a 62-year-old who was a passenger in the BMW, the car’s 35-year-old driver and the 48-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, all needed hospital treatment.
READ MORE: Two men killed and several others injured in fatal road crash
Sergeant Ian Thornton, of the road policing unit in Ayrshire, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the men who died in the crash.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand, to please contact us as soon as possible.
“I’d also like to hear from motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A713 on Thursday afternoon as their footage could be of significance to our investigation.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.