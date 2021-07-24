A stretch of motorway on the M74 is currently closed due to a ‘serious road traffic collision’ which involved two motorbikes and a car. 

Emergency services are currently in attendance between Junctions 10 and 11, with the southbound carriageway at Junction 9 closed to assist.

Traffic Scotland have also confirmed that the motorway is closed travelling northbound between Junction 12-10. 

Traffic on the road remains busy and drivers are being advised to exit at Junction 12 and re-join at Junction 10 if they are able to.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 1.40pm on Saturday, July 24, officers were called to the M74 northbound between junctions 11 and 10, following a report of a road crash involving two motorbikes and a car.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment