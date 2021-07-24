A stretch of motorway on the M74 is currently closed due to a ‘serious road traffic collision’ which involved two motorbikes and a car.
Emergency services are currently in attendance between Junctions 10 and 11, with the southbound carriageway at Junction 9 closed to assist.
Traffic Scotland have also confirmed that the motorway is closed travelling northbound between Junction 12-10.
❗️UPDATE ⌚️14:57#M74 RTC— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 24, 2021
The #M74⛔️CLOSED⛔️ N/B between J12-10 due to a serious RTC
The S/B carraigeway has been CLOSED at J9 to assist
Emergency services remain at the scene🚔
Traffic heavy in the area so do #usealtroute if possible#PlanAhead #TakeCare @SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/yIwsPQ5VTD
Traffic on the road remains busy and drivers are being advised to exit at Junction 12 and re-join at Junction 10 if they are able to.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 1.40pm on Saturday, July 24, officers were called to the M74 northbound between junctions 11 and 10, following a report of a road crash involving two motorbikes and a car.
"Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment
