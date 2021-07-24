Bosses at Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park have issued a warning to swimmers after a teenager died after he got into difficulty while swimming on Friday.

Emergency services conducted a major rescue operation on July 23 when they attended the scene at Balloch Country Park after a report of concern for a boy in the water just before 6pm yesterday.

A male was recovered shortly after from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old who died swimming in Loch Lomond has since been named as Connor Markward.

Following the news of the teenager’s death, park officials released a statement warning of “extreme dangers” of swimming in the loch.

While #LochLomond is a beautiful place enjoyed by many people, it can also be extremely dangerous particularly in terms of how cold it can be, even in hot weather like we've had recently. It is also easy for people to get into difficulty or out of their depth even close to shore. — Loch Lomond & The Trossachs (@lomondtrossachs) July 24, 2021

Gordon Watson, Chief Executive of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “On Friday evening our Ranger boat team took part in a multi-agency search operation on Loch Lomond led by Police Scotland following reports of someone in trouble in the water. Tragically a young man lost his life.

“We are all deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“While Loch Lomond is a beautiful place enjoyed by many people, it can also be extremely dangerous particularly in terms of how cold it can be, even in hot weather like we’ve had recently. It is also easy for people to get into difficulty or out of their depth even close to shore.

“We, along with our partners, work hard to provide support to help people stay safe on and around the water through our staff on patrols and through our communications. We will continue to work together on this and ask that everyone takes time to check safety advice and take extra care in the water around the National Park.”

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 5.55pm on Friday 23 July 2021 following a report of a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park.

"Emergency services attended and a male youth who was recovered from the water was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.''

