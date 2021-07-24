Ellen White’s third goal in two games at the women’s football tournament was enough to guarantee Great Britain’s progress into the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Japan in Sapporo.

The hosts were dogged. It took an age to find a critical break. But eventually a header from the Manchester City striker in the 74th minute maintained the unbeaten start for Hege Riise’s side.

Valuable insights as well, perhaps, for the Norwegian as she peers ahead to Tuesday’s group decider with Canada and a run through the knockout stages beyond.

Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir, surprisingly relegated to the bench, injected an extra spark when she came in with a half-hour left, hammering into Japan’s blockade to create cracks that eventually prised them apart.

“She is an outstanding player,” praised Riise. “And she brought something different to the second half.”

Kim Little was influential throughout. The Scot, captaining GB for the first time in a competitive game, catalysed the lone goal, holding off her defenders near the right corner with a tease and a wiggle before gifting Lucy Bronze space to prime her cross.

White was waiting eagerly and her glance over the flailing arms of Japan’s recalled keeper Ayaka Yamashita soared onwards and inside the far post. “It was a great goal,” Riise said. “That's the small margin when you play a team like Japan. The detail that an excellent player does. That moment is game-changing.”

Weir herself would come close, curling a free kick as injury time neared that descended just too late.

With her City team-mate Janine Beckie netting twice as Canada beat Chile 2-1 to set up a meaningful pool finale in Kashima, restoring the Caledonian connection from the off will be tempting for Riise but she may continue to rotate..

“We are all happy with two wins now,” she underlined. “It puts us in a good position, able to rest players and recover well.”