THE racing in the pool today is unmissable from a Scottish point of view, with the best medal hopes all in action.

Duncan Scott, who picked up two relay medals in Rio, will begin his campaign in the 200m freestyle, with the heats taking place from 1:15pm (UK time) this afternoon before the semi-finals at 2:37am tomorrow morning.

Also in action at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre today is Kathleen Dawson in her favoured event, the 100m backstroke, alongside her compatriot and training partner, Cassie Wild, with the heats from 11am and the semi-finals at 3:53am.

The 4x100m men’s freestyle kicks off, in which Scott is also likely to make an appearance, although perhaps not until the final, with the heats at 12:30pm and the final at 4:05am.

At 3:12am, world record holder, Adam Peaty of GB, will go in the final of the 100m breaststroke as he attempts to successfully defend his title while the most decorated female swimmer in history, Katie Ledecky of the USA, will begin the defence of her 400m freestyle title at 2pm, with the final at 3:20am tomorrow morning.

At 10:30pm, the men’s triathlon will begin; defending champion Alastair Brownlee is absent but his brother and two-time Olympic medallist, Jonny, heads the GB team as he aims for his first Olympic title.

The men’s rugby 7s kicks off, with 2016 silver medallists GB opening their campaign against Canada at 1:30am before facing the host nation, Japan, at 8:30am tomorrow morning.

GB’s men’s hockey team, which includes Scot, Alan Forsyth, take on Canada at 3:45 am.

Diver, Tom Daley, who is making his fourth Olympic appearance, will go in the synchro 10m platform alongside Matty Lee from 7am.

If she has negotiated the heats safely, two-time Olympic champion, Jade Jones of GB, will go for her third Olympic taekwondo title in the -57kgs category in the final at 1:30pm.