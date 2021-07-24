Great Britain got off to a winning start in their Olympic campaign with a 3-1 win over South Africa in Pool B. The win puts Danny Kerry`s charges to the top of the table along with Belgium, 3-1 winners of Netherlands, and Germany who thumped Canada 7-1.
A goal in two minutes settled the nerves, Sam Ward`s low penalty corner flick was only half stopped by the keeper. The lead proved transient when Matthew Guise-Brown levelled with a well-placed set piece shot - and that is how the score stood at the interval.
After Liam Ansell made it 2-1 with a miscued shot GB totally dominated proceedings and should have added to their tally. The best chance fell to Ward but he contrived to miss the target from less than a yard out. South Africa`s cause was severely hampered when three of their players spent time in the sin bin.
The result was finally sealed when Jack Waller`s cross-come-shot was deflected into the net by a South African defender.
GB coach Danny Kerry said: "It was a tricky first match to start the Olympics. South Africa set up to play counter-attacking hockey, and sat deep for much of the game, so we had to work hard to break them down.
"We managed to create a lot of opportunities throughout the match, but we`ll go away to improv in a number of areas. It`s always pleasing to start with a win, we`re off and running."
Next up for GB are Canada tomorrow.
