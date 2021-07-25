A MAN has died and another is "seriously injured" following a fatal road crash in Lanarkshire yesterday.

Cops were called to the scene on the M74 northbound between junctions 11-10, near Lesmahagow at around 1.35pm.

The incident involved a Nissan Qashqai car, a BMW motorbike, and a Honda motorbike.

The force has confirmed that the 57-year-old man riding the Honda motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however, his family have been made aware.

The 59-year-old man riding the BMW motorbike was taken to hospital with "serious injuries."

Whilst, the 57-year-old male driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road remained closed until around 8.25pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Sergeant Andy Shearer, from the Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the deceased, along with those of the other men involved in this incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or has any information to please come forward.

"We are particularly interested in speaking with any motorists who were on the southbound carriageway and may have dashcam footage of the collision taking place."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 1955 of July 24.