The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have issued a warning to wild swimmers to follow safety advice after being called to attend a number of water rescue incidents over the weekend.

They warned that despite warm temperatures across the country, water temperatures are still cold enough to cause cold water shock and have advised those who find themselves unexpectedly in the water to follow advice from RNLI and ‘Float to Live’.

READ MORE: Loch Lomond: Warning issued of "extreme dangers" following death of teenager

RNLI warns that the effect on the body when entering water below 15C is often underestimated and the shock caused can be a precursor to drowning.

Average UK and Ireland sea temperatures are just 12C which can affect breathing and movement.

We are urging everyone to take care around water. If you find yourself in trouble, stay calm, extend arms and legs and float on your back, shout for help.



Make sure everyone is aware of the risks and please stay safe in this warm weather.



Read more: https://t.co/VondSR5qlM pic.twitter.com/kl5bH70S0B — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) July 25, 2021

To minimise risk, RNLI advice states that anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly in cold water should first take a minute. The initial effects of cold water pass in less than a minute so don’t try to swim straight away.

They then say people should relax and float on their backs in order to catch breath and try to get a hold of something which can help them float.

People experiencing cold water shock should keep calm and then call for help, or swim for safety if they are able to.

A number of people have tragically lost their lives over the weekend after getting into difficulty in water.