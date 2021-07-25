The Scottish Government have recorded just over 1,200 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,237 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 70 fewer than Saturday’s cases.
No further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
READ MORE: Delta variant ‘may be 46% more likely to cause reinfection’
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore remains at 7,848.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,268 as of July 18.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 18,180 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 7.5% were positive, 1.4% more than those on Saturday.
A total of 64 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is four more than yesterday, with 478 in hospital overall.
READ MORE: Nine in 10 adults across UK likely to have antibodies
A further 2,222 first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 3,997,105 while 3,079,492 people have now received a second dose.
It was noted that Public Health Scotland (PHS)had not received data from NHS Tayside laboratories from 5:50pm on Friday, July 23. PHS and NHS Tayside are currently working to resolve the issue.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment