The First Minister has sent her condolences following a number of water related incidents over the weekend which have taken the lives of three children and two adults.

On Sunday, Police Scotland’s Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr wrote: “Please, please, be careful if swimming in one of the many beautiful Lochs and rivers across Scotland.

“The past 48hrs have seen the deaths of 3 children (a further child is still missing), and 2 adults in water accidents.

“Absolutely heartbreaking so please take care in water.”

Nicola Sturgeon added: “This is heartbreaking - my thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in the water over the past couple of days.

“In Scotland, we have some of the most beautiful lochs and rivers in the world - but if swimming in them, please take care.”

A number of warnings have been issued to make people aware of the dangers of cold water in Scotland - even on hot days.

Loch Lomond National Park Authority has said a meeting will be held to discuss water safety following six deaths in Scottish waters in 24 hours.

Police Scotland said a body was recovered today from a river in Hazelbank, Lanark following reports of a person in difficulty at around 5.55pm yesterday.

The force said the family of a 13-year-old boy has been made aware.

A man, woman and child died on Saturday after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond waters and a seven-year-old boy is said to be fighting for his life. It follows the death of two other boys, aged 11 and 16 at Balloch Country Park and Stonehouse in South Lanarkshire on Friday and Saturday.

Gordon Watson, Chief Executive of Loch Lomond National Park Authority, said it had been one of the worst weekends in its history.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have also issued a warning to wild swimmers to follow safety advice after being called to attend a number of water rescue incidents over the weekend.

They warned that despite warm temperatures across the country, water temperatures are still cold enough to cause cold water shock and have advised those who find themselves unexpectedly in the water to follow advice from RNLI and ‘Float to Live’.