Lauren Williams is the team GB taekwondo fighter who will go for gold later this afternoon in the -67kg final.

In her Olympic debut, the 22-year-old has fought her way to final to guarantee another medal to GB's tally - but which colour will it be?

Her triumph comes on what has already been penned 'Magic Monday' for the British contingent in Tokyo as the medal rush begins.

Two golds came in the pool as Adam Peaty became the first British man in history to defend a Olympic swimming title, while Tom Daley finally came out victorious in his fourth games.

In the mountain biking 21-year-old Tom Pidcock came from the fourth row back to beat world class rivals in a stellar perfomance which saw him top the podium in his first Olympics.

It's been a good day for GB debutants which should bode well for Williams - triathlete Alex Yee also made his mark on the Olympic circuit, taking silver in a hotly contested race.

As she prepares to fight for the title of Olympic champion, here's what you need to know about Lauren Williams.

Who is Lauren Williams?





At just 22-years-old, Lauren Williams is in the Olympic -67kg taekwondo final.

She is a success story from London 2012's Olympic legacy "inspire a generation"; after watching Jade Jones kick her way to Olympic gold nine years ago, Williams converted from kickboxing to taekwondo and hasn't looked back.

Born in Wales, Williams graduated from the GB taekwondo's Fast Track programme with a hugely successful junior career under her belt.

Attending Rio as a reserve, Tokyo is her first chance at Olympic glory, an opportunity she has certainly not let pass her by.

This is perhaps due to her lifelong ambition to become both world and Olympic gold medallist, a goal which is now in touching distance.

What time Lauren Williams' final?





The final is due to commence at 13:30 UK time, with live coverage available on BBC One.

She will fight Matea Jelic from Croatia, a former world champion with much experience.

According to two-time Olympic medallist Lutallo Muhammad, this is the final which "you would have wanted and expected".

He said: "Lauren knows exactly what she wants from these Games.

"She has not had an easy route to the Games as she has suffered some knocks along the way with injuries, so it's great to see her in the Olympic final.

"On paper, this is the final you would have wanted and expected. Lauren is doing an amazing job. Fingers crossed."