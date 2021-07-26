Glasgow is once again at the heart of Hollywood with The Flash filming in the city centre.
Earlier this month, the city was transformed into 1960s New York with the filming of Indiana Jones, but the city will not take on the role of Gotham City for The Flash.
The Flash is filming in George Square and the surrounding streets with Cochrane Street and George Street also in use.
Welcome to Gotham City… Glasgow pic.twitter.com/xwxNY73D4U— David Pratt (@foreigncorr1) July 26, 2021
He’s on the streets of Gotham City … Glasgow pic.twitter.com/jR0ewZMejQ— David Pratt (@foreigncorr1) July 26, 2021
A Gotham Transit Authority bus was also parked on George Street.
In February this year, filming was shot for The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson, with his stunt seen driving through the Necropolis and under the Bridge of Sighs on the Batbike.
Details of The Flash film are being kept under wraps with production starting in April this year in London.
The film, which will be part of the DC Universe will star Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as an older Bruce Wayne.
Last week filming of Indiana Jones came to a close with decorations and retro vehicles that had been on Glasgow's streets transported away.
