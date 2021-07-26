St Johnstone are closing in on a deal for Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen, according to reports.
The 22-year-old is currently plying his trade with top-flight outfit Ilves but Finland's media have reported that he has now travelled to Perth to sign a deal.
Callum Davidson is keen to boost his attacking options after Guy Melamed left the club this summer after landing a historic cup double.
Saints are gearing up for a European double header with Galatasaray next week in the Europa League and Vertainen could be thrown into the action.
The U21 international has bagged four goals in 11 games this term and can also be utilised in midfield.
Former HJK Helsinki attacker Vertainen played in a friendly against Rangers two years ago and impressed during a 3-2 defeat to Steven Gerrard's side.
