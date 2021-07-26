The M9 is set to close for a number of nights as resurfacing work commences that will see a significant diversion in place for four nights.
0.8km of road is set to be resurfaced on the M9 northbound main carriageway prior to Junction 1A with 0.5 kilometres of the M9 northbound Junction 1A off-slip.
The M9 northbound will be closed between Junction 1 and Junction 1A from 20:30 until 06:00 on 29th and 30th July. The diversion will add roughlyy 19 minutes and 8.4 miles to affected journeys. Southbound traffic on the M90 will still be able to join the M9 in either direction via Junction 1A.
From August 2nd and 3rd a diversion of around 12 miles will be in place with the M9 northbound Junction 1A off-slip closed from 20:30 until 06:00. This diversion will add approximately 14 minutes to journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve the road quality and safety for motorists on this section of the M9.
“Carriageway and slip road closures are essential for the safety of workers and motorists, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise any disruption. We’ve also planned these works so that we will only be diverting trunk road traffic onto local roads when there is no alternative.
“We will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible and thank motorists in advance for their patience.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.